Wellington police are "disappointed" after issuing a dozen tickets for drink driving and other offences, during a road policing blitz.

Officers partnered with the Transport Agency and stationed themselves at two locations, across which 3436 vehicles were stopped over four hours.

"Unfortunately last night we stopped six people who were over the breath alcohol limit, two of whom registered over 400mg," National Road Policing Manager Superintendent Steve Greally said.

"These people clearly don't care about their own lives, or the lives of others."

Greally called the results "really disappointing".

Six other people were issued tickets for other road safety offences, including not wearing a seatbelt and speeding.

Greally said motorists needed to take on board the responsibility that went with getting behind the wheel.

Despite the dozen people who received tickets, Greally said the team was pleased to see most people doing the right thing.

"If everybody acted responsibly every time they got in a car we would stop losing people on our roads," he said,

"It's simple: wear your seatbelt, don't go too fast for the conditions, put your phone away, and driver sober and alert."