Police have launched a homicide inquiry after a 71-year-old man was found dead in Petone, Lower Hutt last night.

The man was found at a property on Jackson St shortly before 10pm.

Detective Inspector Shane Cotter said an investigation was ongoing.

Police were working to understand the circumstances of the man's death, he said.

One person was assisting police with inquiries, police said.

Neighbours near the property where the 71-year-old man was found dead said police searched cars leaving the area.

Side streets at the end of Jackson St were blocked off by police after the man was found.

"I went out to put some rubbish out and I saw the end of Jackson was completely blocked off and there was a lot of police cars," one woman said.

"It wasn't until this morning and I saw the news that I knew what happened, it's really unsettling."

Another woman on Jackson St said she heard no sirens but she saw "police with guns" outside her gate.

Anyone with relevant information was being urged to get in touch with Wellington police on (04) 381 2000.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.