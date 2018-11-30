It may be the first day of summer, but much of the country will be waking to a down pouring of rain and strong winds.

And according to Metservice meteorologist Melissa Oosterwijk it's not the time to optimistically dust off the jandals - because the rain isn't going anywhere fast.

Oosterwijk said most of the North Island would be relatively rainy for the majority of the day, due to a "couple of bands" moving over the region.

"We've got a couple of heavy rain watches out for those areas - like Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, western Bay of Plenty."

A strong wind watch was also in place for Auckland.

Despite the weather being anything but sunny, temperatures were expected to be balmy - sitting around 19C in Auckland.

Forecasts predicted a high of 21C and a low of 17C overnight.

Further north in Katikati, temperatures were similar - though could get up to 22C.

While the upper North Island would get the worst of the rain this morning, the weather system was expected to move south later in the day.

Weather forecast in 40sec or less? Sure! Here's Angus with overview for the weekend (Spoilers: It's wet) ^AH pic.twitter.com/ceOCh3czBF — MetService (@MetService) November 30, 2018

Downpours would likely ease into showers around Auckland by the evening.

Further down the Island, things were looking a little more settled.

Areas on the East Coast, like Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa and Gisborne would see some showers and overcast weather, but weren't likely to get as much rain.

Temperatures in Napier would peak at 20C, with a low of 16C.

"South of Taranaki on the west side, like Wellington and Manawatu ands stuff, it's mostly just cloudy for the morning."

"Then as that front moves south, place like Manawatu and Whanganui might get some rain in the evening."

Wellingtonians could expect to stay pretty dry, Oosterwijk said, and temperatures were also looking balmy for the capital.

A high of 22C was forecast for today and temperatures could climb up to 24C tomorrow.

The outlook for Sunday was marginally better, she said, but there would still be showers "almost everywhere".

InfoGraphic: The Big Picture for Saturday / Sunday https://t.co/oHpVxeNXg8 — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) November 30, 2018

Western spots which were not sheltered by the mountains would be hit worst.

Getting into next week Oosterwijk said things were expected to get a little drier.

"Hopefully it will get better as we get into summer properly," she said.

"Fingers crossed."