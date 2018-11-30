Police are asking for help to identify two people who robbed a Hamilton shop this afternoon.

Detective Reece Durston said the two suspects entered River Road Food Market in the suburb of Chartwell at around 1.50pm, armed with a screwdriver and a knife.

They were wanting cigarettes and cash, he said. They fled in a stolen white Mazda Familia with the registration plate DDQ293. Police were yet to find the suspects or the car.

Images released by the police show one of the suspects wearing a mask and black hoodie, and wielding a knife. The other suspect is wearing a bandanna, sunglasses and a hat, and is pictured pointing a screwdriver over the counter of the store.

The female owner of the store was unhurt but was very upset, Durston said. Police were offering her support.

