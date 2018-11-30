A downtown Auckland stadium is "of interest to the Government" and Sport Minister Grant Robertson is encouraging further discussions about plans for one to be built.

But the Government is not keen on making a financial contribution to a private consortium which plans to make the stadium a reality.

Last month, a group called Auckland Waterfront Consortium revealed its plans for an "ambitious" 50,000 seat enclosed stadium to be built alongside a redeveloped Bledisloe Wharf.

The man behind the project, the consortium's chairman Dave Wigmore, said the stadium would be bankrolled by private investors.

It would cost $1.8 billion and could be built within 10 years at zero cost to ratepayers and taxpayers, he said.

Yesterday, Wigmore met with Robertson to discuss his plans for the stadium.

Robertson, who is also Finance Minister, told the Herald the future of stadia in Auckland, including the possibility of a downtown stadium, was "of interest to the Government.

"We will continue to encourage discussions about that which we are happy to be part of."

But he said the Government was not making any financial contribution to the consortium's project, nor did Wigmore ask for one at the meeting.

But Robertson was complimentary of the consortium's efforts, Wigmore said.

"With his Sport Minister hat on, he was definitely very keen to see stadia sorted out in Auckland.

"He accepted that our solution was a good one and could solve a number of issues facing Auckland from a stadium point of view."

But Wigmore said the consortium was not the only option the Auckland Council had been asked to consider.

He said he asked Robertson if he would help the consortium encourage the council to conduct a study into the viability of a downtown Auckland stadium.

"He indicated he would be speaking to [Auckland Mayor] Phil Goff, and we have encouraged him to do that."

Wigmore said he didn't ask for Government funding for the project because the consortium was able to raise funds privately – a process he said he was in the process of finalising.

He's hoping the consortium can get all the funding it needs before Christmas.

"Then we would be hoping to get agreement between the council, Crown and the private investors locked in before March 31."

Wigmore would not say who the private backers were, only that they were "high net worth individuals" but he does say that at this stage, "it's all looking quite positive".