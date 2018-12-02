A 17-year-old Napier youth has admitted a blackmail charge after creating a fake Facebook profile and telling a woman he had photos of her in compromising positions.

Carl Jason Thompson, who said he committed the offence because he was bored, also admitted forgery, after creating a bogus electronic business card and claiming he was a model talent scout.

Thompson pleaded guilty to the two charges in Napier District Court on Friday, and defence counsel William Hawkins indicated he'd be seeking a discharge without conviction under Section 106 of the Sentencing Act.

Judge Bridget Mackintosh remanded Thompson on bail to appear for sentence on March 1 next year.

According to a summary of facts, Thompson created a false Facebook profile under the name "John TheMan", later changed to "John Lajoie" and used it to contact women whose names he found on "suggest friends" lists, but who were not known to him.

In a period leading to June 8 he told one woman he had images of her in compromising positions and demanded she sent him further "adult-themed" photographs, or he would post the images he claimed to have on a public website or to family and friends.

The summary said he was "very persistent" and sent 23 messages within a short time and threatened her "hurry up show me a body pic or shit gon down".

Between June 9 and July 11 he made contact with other women, and falsely claimed to be working for a Hamilton model and talent agency. When challenged he created a false electronic business card, using pictures and banners from the company web page.

The summary said he contacted about 50 women in the ruse and received about five photographs in response.