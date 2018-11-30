Two teenagers who defied home and community detention sentences to carry out separate robberies have been sent to jail.

The sentences follow a series of raids in Hastings and Napier earlier this year.

The two were among five young people who faced aggravated robbery charges in Napier District Court yesterday.

Fairmont Ropata Wairama, of Hastings, robbed the Angus Inn bottle store in Hastings while armed with two kitchen knives on the Sunday night of August 26.

It was just three days after his 18th birthday and two days after being granted home detention for his role in the robbery of the Mobil Havelock North service station on the night of April 23.

Judge Bridget Mackintosh, expressing both her own disappointment and that of

Wairama's family, scrapped home detention and sentenced Wairama to four years and two months in prison for the two offences.

Napier youth Lyle Miller was on community detention and not allowed to be out at night when he and two others robbed the Z Kennedy Rd service station in Napier about 4.30am on August 8.

They were armed with a machete, knife and a pair of scissors and taking advantage of the vulnerability of the 61-year-old woman who was the lone attendant.

Miller, who turns 18 next month, has had 15 convictions in the last year, and a Youth Court "notation" for aggravated robbery.

His accomplices, fellow 17-year-olds Tangaroa Taukamo Petuha and Paraire Edward Wharemate, both of Napier, had no previous convictions, were each sentenced to six months' home detention.

All were given some consideration by the Judge for early admissions and guilty pleas.

Also in court was 23-year-old Shaun Dylan Hunt, of Hastings, who after admitting his role in the Havelock North service station robbery, the unlawful taking of a car used as the getaway vehicle, and an earlier burglary, was remanded on bail for sentence on March 1.

The judge said Wairama had let down his family, who did not have gang backgrounds and who supported him in avoiding jail when first sentenced for the Havelock North service station robbery.

Miller carried a machete in the Napier service station raid, and was in a quite different position than his co-offenders, the Judge said.

When police arrived to search his address four days later, he leapt through a window, barked like a dog, resisted arrest, and later said he'd committed the robbery to try to "earn a patch".

The woman attendant fled to a "safe" room behind the counter when she saw Miller and his associates approaching.

They were unable to get behind the counter to the cash and the cigarettes and left only with lollies snatched from a display stand.