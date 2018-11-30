The police have named the man killed in a workplace incident in Paengaroa last week.

Paengaroa man Owen George Williams, 61, died in a tree-felling incident on a rural property near the intersection of State Highway 33 and Allport Rd on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said thoughts were with Williams' family.

The death has been referred to the Coroner and Worksafe is investigating.

A Worksafe spokeswoman said the investigation could take up to a year to complete, and the watchdog would not be releasing any further information about the circumstances in the meantime.