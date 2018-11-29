One person is being treated for smoke inhalation as a house fire continues to burn in Takapuna.

Fire and Emergency says the fire is in a garage connected to the two-storey home on Hurstmere Rd. It is understood the fire was located in a garage.

Five crews are now battling the blaze after emergency services were alerted at 11.50am.

Police are assisting Fire and Emergency staff with cordons.

Police advise motorists that access to Takapuna through Hurstmere Rd is currently blocked.

Hurstmere Rd is currently closed between Minnehaha Avenue and O'Neills Avenue.

It is unknown how long the road will remain closed, but Police advise the public to use an alternative route.