A "depraved" sex offender who subjected his daughter to "bizarre" abuse spanning more than two decades has failed in a bid to quash a supervision order to protect the public.



Ronald Van Der Plaat was jailed for 14 years in 2000 for raping his daughter and subjecting her to "bizarre and depraved" sexual abuse between 1983 and 1992.

The abuse began she was 9 and living in Vanuatu, but Van Der Plaat was only convicted for the offending that took place from 1983 when they moved back to New Zealand.

At sentencing, Justice Tony Randerson told Van Der Plaat that he had effectively made his daughter his sexual slave, totally dominating and controlling every aspect of her life.

He said that the sex offences were bizarre in the extreme and could only be described as depraved.

Van Der Plaat, who has always denied the offending, was released from prison in 2010 on

strict conditions.

But in 2012 he was recalled after he was caught making an intimate visual recording of a young girl.

He was denied parole repeatedly after that but was released at the end of his sentence -

as New Zealand law requires - in May 2016.

The Parole Board imposed strict conditions for the first six months of his release.

Corrections then applied to the High Court for an extended supervision order with full time GPS monitoring for five years.

The order was granted in December 2016 and states Van Der Plaat is not to have any contact whatsoever with anyone under 16.

Van der Plaat, now in his 80s and suffering dementia, appealed that order.



His lawyer Michael Bott said Van der Plaat suffered from dementia "to the extent that he was unfit to be the subject of the application" for the order by Corrections.

He said the judge who granted the order "ought to have invoked the procedure prescribed

by the Criminal Procedure (Mentally Impaired Persons) Act 2003 to determine whether Mr

van der Plaat was fit to defend the application".

"At the heart of Mr Bott's argument is the proposition that it is inherently unfair for a person who suffers from dementia, or any other form of mental impairment, to be subject to a strict supervisory regime that he or she may never understand," said the Court of Appeal decision, released today.



"Applying that proposition to the present case, he submits that Mr van der Plaat's dementia prevents him from knowing or understanding the restrictions the order imposes on both his movements and persons with whom he is permitted to associate.



"As a result, he constantly runs the risk of criminal sanctions because he will inevitably but unknowingly breach the conditions imposed under the order."

Justice Graham Lang acknowledged Bott's concern that the imposition of an extended supervision order may in some cases create a risk of the respondent becoming liable to criminal sanctions for unknowingly breaching the conditions imposed under the order.

He said Bott advanced the same argument in the High Court without success.

He said one reason the High Court judge rejected the appeal was because due to the risk posed by Van der Plaat, an order was necessary.



Justice Lang endorsed the High Court ruling and dismissed the appeal.

At his sentencing in 2000 the abuse Van der Plaat subjected his daughter to was revealed.

His sexual fantasies included the particularly degrading practice of tying his naked daughter by the ankles to the ceiling and performing acts of "indescribable cruelty".

She was his sexual plaything and he took sadistic pleasure in the pain he inflicted on her, said the judge. He also took disgusting photographs of her.

Justice Randerson said the woman had been deprived of her childhood and her youth.

She became pregnant but miscarried.

She used the pregnancy to finally get away from her domineering father.