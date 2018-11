Whangārei police are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting at a commercial vehicle parked outside a house.

The incident happened on Warwick Pl, Raumanga about 2am today.

No one was injured and repairers were at the scene were replacing the vehicle's shattered windows and assessing other damages.

At least one large bullet hole could be seen towards the rear driver's side of the van, which was parked in the driveway of a home.

Advertisement

No further details were available.