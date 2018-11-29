A cavalier motorcyclist has been filmed riding sideways on his bike while casually taking in the views of the Auckland Harbour.

The brazen action was captured by a motorist yesterday as he was crossing the Harbour Bridge about 2pm.

The man's antics have been condemned by the New Zealand Transport Agency which describes his actions as "reckless and dangerous".

The video shows the motorcyclist riding side-saddle, with their body facing towards the harbour.

The person can be seen waving towards the sea.

The man who provided the footage to the Herald said the man, despite his actions, rode confidently and appeared to have full control of the machine.

"I spotted him towards the peak [of the bridge] and thought 'woah that is pretty cool'".

However the NZ Road Code states that motorcyclists must not operate a vehicle in a condition or manner that could cause:

• injury to any person or animal

• annoyance to any person

• damage to any property

• distraction to the driver

"Anything that takes your attention away from the road can be a potential hazard," the Road Code warns.

In a statement, NZTA Auckland transport operations manager Rua Pani said the agency was forwarding the video on to police.

"The NZ Transport Agency, which operates the Auckland Harbour Bridge, condemns the actions of a motorcyclist filmed riding side saddle over the bridge."

Pani said the rider posed a great safety risk to themselves and to other motorists on the bridge.

"It's reckless and dangerous behaviour and we will pass on video of the incident to police."

Yesterday's motorcyclist was certainly not the first instance of strange behaviour on the Harbour Bridge.

Yesterday, a man had jumped from a moving car on the bridge then leapt off the bridge - and survived the fall into the water.

The jumper cheated death in the 43-metre fall and managed to swim to safety. He was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

A motorist watched stunned as the incident played out on the bridge, which caused lengthy delays for citybound traffic this morning.

In April video footage emerged of a motorcyclist's wild ride across almost the entire length of the Auckland Harbour Bridge on the rear wheel of a bike.

The NZTA condemned the motorcyclist's behaviour and police investigated.

The identity of the daredevil motorcyclist, clad in only a black T-shirt, light blue jeans and black sneakers, remained a mystery, but it appeared the bike was a Harley Davidson.

"It poses a huge safety risk for the motorcyclist and all other road users. It is reckless and dangerous and we'll support the police in any way to identify the person or persons involved," said Auckland Transport operations manager Rua Pani.

"We have video of all those involved and will pass it on to police."