As many as 50 firefighters have been called to an early morning blaze in central Taupō at three shops that has closed a road.

Fire Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) were called to the scene on Tongariro St at 1.15am on Friday morning.

​

The fire involved three commercial properties inside one building. Some of the businesses affected by the fire were Taupō Sushi, Hamills Taupō, Cafe 99, Souvenir Outlet and Ridgeline of New Zealand.

Advertisement

There were no reports of injuries.



A witness told Newstalk ZB he could see and smell smoke before seeing a large fire fighting response heading towards the street.

At 5.40am Fenz said the fire was contained but as many as 50 firefighters were still on scene.

Police have closed a section of Tongariro St and motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The closure extends from Heuheu St to Tamamutu St.

A business owner at The Fern Cafe on Tamamutu St said she understood a sushi shop had "extensive fire damage".

The shop next door was also effected by the blaze.

"Several businesses have had to close," she said.

The business owner said her cafe, which was located a block back from Tongaririo St, was able to open as they had access to the front door although there was no access to the alleyways behind some of the shops.