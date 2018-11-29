As many as 50 firefighters have been called to an early morning blaze in central Taupō at three shops which has closed a road.

The ceilings in two shops collapsed during the conflagration, making hard work for crews tackling the fire.

Fire Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) were called to the scene on Tongariro St at 1.15am on Friday morning.

The fire involved three commercial properties inside one building. Some of the businesses affected by the fire were Taupō Sushi, Hamills Taupō, Cafe 99, Souvenir Outlet and Ridgeline of New Zealand.

There were no reports of injuries.

Assistant area commander for Central Lakes, Hamish Smith, said the fire took hold quickly, despite officers being on the scene quite early.

He said the Taupō Fenz crew were sent to the scene after someone reported smelling smoke.

"Sometime after 1am we got a call about smoke in the area," he said. "Just as the Taupō brigade arrive it was confirmed there was a fire in a block of shops."

The ceilings of the Hamills store and Taupō Sushi collapsed during the blaze, making hard work for fire crews to douse the fire. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

He said the fire was within one building housing two shops, Taupō Sushi and and Hamills, an outdoor clothing and goods store.

Smith said fire crews were able to get to the fire via a service lane at the back of the shops.

"There was good access for fighting the fire but it developed quickly. The roof of both shops collapsed which made it difficult to fight."

The blaze in the Taupō CBD this morning. Photo / Supplied

He said the sushi shop and outdoor goods store were extensively damaged by the fire which took crews from Taupō, Rotorua, Kinloch, Tokoroa and Ngaruawahia two hours to control.

A Bendon outlet also sustained smoke damage through an air conditioning system.

Electricity was out for the entire block of businesses.

A witness told Newstalk ZB he could see and smell smoke before seeing a large fire fighting response heading towards the street.

At 5.40am Fenz said the fire was contained but as many as 50 firefighters were still on scene.

Police closed a section of Tongariro St and motorists were urged to avoid the area.

The closure extended from Heuheu St to Tamamutu St.

A business owner at The Fern Cafe on Tamamutu St said she understood the sushi shop had "extensive fire damage".

The shop next door was also affected by the blaze.

"Several businesses have had to close," she said.

The business owner said her cafe, which was located a block back from Tongaririo St, was able to open as they had access to the front door although there was no access to the alleyways behind some of the shops.