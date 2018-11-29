After three decades, New Zealand youth cancer charity CanTeen is facing a major shake-up with redundancies nationwide.

Its staff were called to Auckland on Tuesday by the board to talk about where the organisation is heading following a steady decline in funding over several years.

The charity is proposing a total restructure in order to ensure financial viability and the continued provisional support to young people living with cancer.

In a statement released to the Herald, the board said in recent months it had become clear its current financial situation was "no longer tenable".

It said in order to ensure the "future support to young people impacted by cancer", decisive and effective action must be taken.

"In recent years, CanTeen has been struggling to remain financially viable under the current service delivery model," it reads.

"The CanTeen board has agreed that the only way forward is to improve the operational efficiencies of the organisation.

"Regrettably this may include a number of redundancies. We are currently consulting with our staff and working through a number of possible options to secure CanTeen's future."

The proposed structure will include a combination of face to face and online support services, alongside regular programmes around the country.

In order to combat their financial struggle, the organisation has been having extensive strategic discussions to develop a plan to secure its future.

"Young people will continue to be central to CanTeen, and the organisation's vision remains unchanged," it said.

"The ultimate goal is to make sure no young person goes through cancer alone – whether it's their own cancer diagnosis or that of a family member.

"The board has worked hard to determine a proposed new structure that will ensure CanTeen continues to support the young people in New Zealand that need it most."

The organisation believes there are more cost-effective ways it can deliver its services and multiple opportunities to support more young people.

"CanTeen is facing the toughest period in its history head-on," the statement said.

"Now more than ever, CanTeen needs the support of the New Zealand community.

"With help from the community, CanTeen can continue their vital work to ensure that no young person has to face cancer alone."