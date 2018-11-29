Cars were diverted to drive over the top of a roundabout near the Taupo bypass this morning after a truckload of beer spilt onto the road.

A witness told the Herald they were devasted to drive past the pile of Steinlager beer which crashed out of the truck and onto the ground.

The incident occurred at a roundabout near the start of the Taupo bypass on State Highway 1.

She said it appeared the haul wasn't strapped down which resulted in the beer to fall out of the truck and onto the road.

A section of the roundabout was temporarily blocked as a digger was helping the truck driver clean up the mess by the time the witness drove past around 10am today.