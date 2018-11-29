A tramper has died after an avalanche was triggered on Mount Cook earlier today.

Police confirmed the incident occurred around 1.30pm and involved three trampers.

One of those died in the incident, a second person has minor injuries and the third person was uninjured.

The person who sustained minor injuries was transported to Twizel for medical treatment.

Police say they are still at the scene of the avalanche.

Metservice reports Mount Cook's weather for today was fine spells, with a chance of a shower or two with light winds and a high of 18C.

The latest tragedy comes after two mountain guides were killed last month in an avalanche on Mt Hicks that also buried adventurer and philanthropist Jo Morgan.

Jo Morgan is the only survivor of an avalanche that killed her two climbing partners on Mt Hicks last month. Photo / Facebook

Morgan was lucky to escape with her life and told media at the time she was "gobsmacked" to be alive after digging herself out.

Her climbing partners Martin Hess and Wolfgang Maier - who are both originally from Germany but had become New Zealand residents – were not so lucky.

Morgan had been roped to the two experienced mountain guides when the avalanche hit, but she was unable to find them after being sent tumbling up to 200m down the mountain.

"None of us had any control over it."

Morgan was rescued after setting of a personal locator beacon.

