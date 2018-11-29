Three paintings by an individual going under the hammer at once isn't something that happens every day, let alone three by one of the country's most celebrated artists.

Last night a trio of Don Binney paintings fetched just under $1.5 million when they went to auction at Art+Object in Newton.

Binney, who died in 2012, is renowned for his famed style and love of Auckland's West Coast and, in particular, New Zealand birds.

Pastoral, Te Henga by Don Binney. Photo / Supplied

Art+Object art director Ben Plumbly told the Herald the three paintings came from Binney's most celebrated period, 1965-1970.

"We had literally hundreds of people through in the weekend just coming to see them because it was so nice to see them.

"They are particularly important paintings for Auckland in a way, but to have three together in effectively what was a miniature retrospective of his practice from his key period was pretty special."

The biggest painting, Pastoral, Te Henga, sold for $684,000, Summer Fernbird II fetched $426,000 and the smaller work, Beyond Kuataikia sold for $348,000.

Beyond Kuataika by Don Binney. Photo / Supplied

The paintings were sold to three separate private collectors and are staying in New Zealand, Plumbly said.

The auction total for the night, including the three Binney paintings, was $3.25m.

Plumbly said it had been a number of years since there had been a major Binney auction like it.

"This is an unprecedented offering insofar as never before have three such significant paintings been offered together in the same auction.

Summer Fernbird II by Don Binney. Photo / Supplied

"We haven't had a major Binney painting at auction for a number of years — and then all of a sudden, three come in.

"It's just the reality of what we do in the winds of supply. Sometimes the planets align and we get a perfect storm, which is what's happened here."