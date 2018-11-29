Dunedin police have been left highly disappointed by the actions of motorists in the city - including one of their own.

Over the past two days police have been carrying checkpoint operations at three intersections in the central city focusing on motorists not wearing seat belts and using their cellphones while driving.

Included in the 45 drivers caught using their cellphones while driving was one police officer.

Otago Coastal team leader of road policing Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk confirmed to Stuff a police officer was caught using their cellphone while driving.

Police were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and if it finds the phone was not being used for an emergency, the officer would be issued an infringement, Kirk said.

Police were very concerned with the number of infringements across the three checkpoints, he said.

"We will continue to run this type of operation with the aim of reducing this type of behaviour, and making our roads safer for everyone who uses them."

In another police operation 15 drivers were caught speeding including one driver who was caught travelling at 184km/h on the Southern Motorway.

Acting Inspector Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the motorist was not just putting his life at risk travelling at that speed.

"We're highly disappointed to put it politely . . . It's not acceptable in any way shape or form."

Another driver was charged for driving at 130kmh while using a space-saver tire.

Drivers are not meant to exceed 80km/h while using a space-saver, Insp Dinnissen said.

"That is not only putting yourself at risk, that is putting absolutely every other road user at immense risk too."

Police also arrested another driver in Mosgiel on last night after a short chase down Gordon Rd.

A 27-year-old man was arrested for driving while disqualified and failing to stop for police.

His vehicle was also impounded.

When he eventually stopped in High St the man initially tried to flee from police on foot but gave up when he was confronted by a police dog, Dinnissen said.