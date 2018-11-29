A man has been left with serious injuries after being run over by a trailer carrying a chipper in Auckland yesterday afternoon.

Police attended an incident on Colonial Rd, Birkenhead, about 1pm in which a man was run over by the trailer.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed they transported a man, believed to be 40 years old, in a serious condition to Auckland City Hospital.

Police confirmed today the man was in a stable condition.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the incident and the matter has been referred to WorkSafe.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman confirmed they had been notified of incident, in which the trailer was being towed behind a vehicle, and were making inquiries.

