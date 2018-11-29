A 75-year-old Tauranga woman is recovering in Tauranga Hospital following a serious crash that shut down State Highway 2, north of Tauranga, on Tuesday.

The woman was involved in the two-car crash at the intersection of SH2 and Plummers Point Rd at Whakamarama.

The crash happened about 11.50am and the highway was initially closed in both directions. One lane reopened at 12.45pm.

Multiple police officers, ambulance staff and fire crews attended the incident and a person had to be freed from one of the vehicles.