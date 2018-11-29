A stellar line-up for Kawerau's Christmas in the Park has been revealed.

Kawerau's own Sir John Rowles, joined by Dame's Lynda and Jools Topp, will headline the event on Saturday December 15 at Prideaux Park.

Wellington's soul diva Bella Kalolo and former Star's in their Eyes finalist Cindy of Samoa have also been added to the bill.

The evening show has been mastered by show producer Chris Powley and musical director Carl Doy.

Festivities will begin with the New World Santa Parade followed by the Radio 1xx Christmas Concert and ending with the evening show and a fireworks display.

Born in Whakatāne and raised in Kawerau, Rowles rose to popularity in the late 1960s and is best known in New Zealand for his song Cheryl Moana Marie.

The Topp Twins are New Zealand national treasures who have performed around the world as an original comedy-music duo for more than 25 years.

Kawerau Christmas in the Park:

New World Santa Parade: 11am with prize giving on stage at 12.15pm

Radio 1XX Community Christmas Concert: 12.30pm to 5.15pm

Evening Show: 7.15pm to 10pm