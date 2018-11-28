A pedestrian has been killed this morning after being struck by a truck just south of Rangitata, near Timaru.

The incident has closed State Highway 1.

Emergency services were called to a fatal crash involving a truck and a pedestrian about 9.50am.

The pedestrian died at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

The road is closed and diversions are being put in place.

NZTA has advised the road is closed at the intersection of Orari Rangitata Highway and Rangitata Orari Bridge Highway.

The alternative route southbound is either Lismore Rd or Arundel Rd from Hinds.

Northbound, road users should use the Winchester Geraldine Highway, north of Timaru.

The death comes after another pedestrian was killed by a car on Te Ngae Rd, in Rotorua late last night.

Just over a month ago, two people died in a serious crash between a truck and a car on Ealing Rd between Ashburton and Rangitata. That crash closed a section of SH1 for just over five hours.