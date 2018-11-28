Another whale, believed to be a pygmy orca, has died in Rawene this morning.

Department of Conservation spokeswoman Abi Monteith said they were alerted to the whale sighting about 9pm on Wednesday.

Members of the local waka ama club had spotted it and were able to refloat it. It was later seen swimming near the shore.

DoC arrived on site at first light this morning and found the whale dead.

Advertisement

Photo ID from marine experts suggest the whale is a pygmy orca, the same species as the ones found stranded at Ninety Mile Beach on Sunday, but Monteith said this needs to be confirmed in person.

She said DoC do not believe it is the only surviving whale from the refloat attempt at Rarawa Beach, as they believe Rawene was too far for that whale to swim.

Monteith said people need to phone the Department of Conservation on 0800 DOC HOT as soon as they see any marine mammal.

"Even if they think we may have been called already just to call us anyway," she said.