Auckland commuters should expect delays as heavy traffic is being reported across the transport network this morning following two crashes.

NORTHERN MOTORWAY

Citybound: Heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd following a crash on the median on the city side of the bridge.

A crash is also blocking the lane to SH16 just before the Victoria Park flyover causing delays back to the bridge.

Northbound: Heavy getting on to the bridge

UPDATE 7:45AM

SOUTHERN MOTORWAY

Citybound

: Heavy between Drury and Takanini and moderate to heavy through Princes St to Greenlane.

Southbound: Free flowing.

NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY

Citybound: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd and again through Rosebank Rd to St Lukes.

Westbound: Free flowing.

Waterview Tunnel Southbound: Free flowing.

SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY

Southbound: Heavy between Maioro St and Queenstown Rd

Northbound: Free flowing

Waterview Tunnel Northbound: Free flowing