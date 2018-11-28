Auckland commuters should expect delays as heavy traffic is being reported across the transport network this morning following two crashes.
See below to see if the congested traffic will affect your journey.
NORTHERN MOTORWAY
Citybound: Heavy between Oteha Valley Rd and Onewa Rd following a crash on the median on the city side of the bridge.
A crash is also blocking the lane to SH16 just before the Victoria Park flyover causing delays back to the bridge.
Northbound: Heavy getting on to the bridge
SOUTHERN MOTORWAY
Citybound
: Heavy between Drury and Takanini and moderate to heavy through Princes St to Greenlane.
Southbound: Free flowing.
NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY
Citybound: Heavy between Hobsonville Rd and Royal Rd and again through Rosebank Rd to St Lukes.
Westbound: Free flowing.
Waterview Tunnel Southbound: Free flowing.
SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY
Southbound: Heavy between Maioro St and Queenstown Rd
Northbound: Free flowing
Waterview Tunnel Northbound: Free flowing