Police would like to thank Kiwis for standing up and reporting a horrific video of a mother assaulting her children, despite not being a New Zealand matter.

In July, a Saudi Arabia mother was arrested after she beat and tortured her 6-month-old twin girls on camera for money.

Footage of the assaults on the babies being slapped and strangled ignited outrage, including from New Zealanders, when it was uploaded to the internet.

A spokeswoman for the police told the Herald they had received multiple reports about the video.

"Police have received multiple reports today regarding a video that originated in Saudi Arabia," she said.

Reports of the incident to police prompted them to post on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

"It is unclear why people thought this video had associations with New Zealand. We understand the people involved overseas were arrested.

"Despite this not being a New Zealand Police matter, we would like to thank Kiwis for speaking up when they saw something they knew was very wrong."

The response from the public and the number of reports they received prompted the police to upload an Instagram story yesterday.

"Thanks to all who messaged us regarding that extremely upsetting video currently circulating social media," the post reads.

"We can confirm the person responsible has been arrested and this happened earlier in the year in Saudi Arabia. It appears to have gone viral again sadly."