Fuel pumps at Gull stations nationwide will be overworked until midday tomorrow after the fuel company offers a 10 cent per litre discount.

For 29 hours from 7am today until midday tomorrow, Gull has announced a no strings attached discount day at all participating sites.

There will be no minimum dollar purchases and no maximum limits on the litres of fuel purchased, Gull said.

Gull Hobsonville will be offering the lowest prices across their Auckland network, selling at, Regular (91): $1.997, Force 10 (98): $2.147, Diesel: $1.397.

Gull general manager Dave Bodger said many of their customers love their simple discount days of offering 10 cents off per litre and they've taken notice.

"We thought of asking customers to do the children's trick of simultaneously rubbing their tummy and patting their head to get the discount but decided that was just taking up people's valuable time," he said.

Drivers queue at Gull before the regional fuel tax came into play earlier this year. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"Most of our oil giant opposition have a minimum purchase to qualify, you must have a piece of plastic to get the discount, and the discount is limited to so many litres.

"We like your custom whether you're a motorbike, just in need of a small top up or if you want to fill the boat or truck with a couple of hundred litres. At Gull you all get the discount."

Across the North Island where Gull outlets control retail prices, average prices will be as follows, Regular (91): $1.995, Force 10 (98): $2.145, Diesel: $1.399.

Gull Atiamuri is offering the lowest regular petrol (91 octane) price outside of Auckland at a price of $1.857 per litre.

Meanwhile, the lowest diesel price is at Te Kuiti outside of Auckland at $1.157 per litre.