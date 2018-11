Lotto First Division was struck by a Lotto player from Ashburton who will go to sleep tonight $1 million richer.

The winning ticket was sold on My Lotto, but Powerball and Strike Four will both roll over to Saturday night's draw after failing to be struck.

Powerball will have a jackpot of $6 million and Strike Four will sit at $400,000.

Lotto said anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto should check it immediately online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.