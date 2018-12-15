New Zealanders are going back to the future to travel around our CBDs.

Hipsters of all ages are turning back the clock and getting onboard push scooters.

While the lime scooter craze continues its popularity in Auckland and Christchurch, other Kiwis are opting for foot-powered scooters - including dusting off their childhood, metal-framed scooters for their commute.

Micro Scooters brand manager Hannah McHalick said the success of e-scooters has had a knock-on effect on sales of all scooters, especially push scooters - also known as kick scooters.

The company's website traffic had jumped by 70 per cent since Lime was launched last month.

"A lot of it is coming from search terms like electric scooters. And that is translating to increased sales across the board."

People who were put off by the $2000 price tag which some e-scooters go for were instead opting for a kick scooter, which sell for about $300.

And unlike the scooters of yesteryear, some of the options in 2018 are anything but basic, including sophisticated designs featuring carbon fibre frames.

McHalick said electric scooters had convinced many Kiwis that scooters were not just for children. Some people also felt they were reclaiming a part of their childhood.

"Just people seeing others using scooters in general has broken through this perception that scooting is a kids' thing, and that scooting is not as cool as skateboarding. It's got everyday people thinking it's ok for me to scoot."

The Hits radio presenter Toni Street is a push scooter fan.

"I'm now the Mum that scooters my kids to and from school," she posted online recently.

Wellington businesswoman Jana Tocker considers herself a push scooter enthusiast. She and her husband use them, as do her 5-year-old son and 18-month-old toddler.

And the children gave their grandfather a scooter last Christmas.

"It took a bit of convincing for my husband to get on one and go. But he loves it and thinks it's awesome being able to keep up with the kids," Tocker said.

"It brings the kid out of you, I suppose, it's just very fun. And as a mum, I can just throw the scooter in the back of the car and go. It's convenient."

Lime - which launched in Lower Hutt on Friday - recently revealed its service had hit 500,000 rides and 150,000 unique users in its first month in operation.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has said council would start a safety campaign around appropriate use of e-scooters, and make a submission to the Government around enforcing stricter safety measures.

This would propose a speed limit of about 10km/h.

Goff said the new safety awareness campaign, called Scoot Safe - which cost $10,000 - would include posters, signs at bus stops, and online activity.

The move comes as ride-sharing market is rapidly growing.

Bike-share company Onzo is expected to add 2500 e-scooters to its existing fleet of bicycles, in the near future.

Just like Onzo's bikes, the system will be dockless and users will use the Onzo app to unlock the scooters from wherever they're left around the city by the previous rider.

Another electric scooter company, Bird, has applied for a licence and plans to launch in February.

And moped ride-sharing service Kwikli has also launched in Auckland.

The company, which is owned and operated in New Zealand, has 10 mopeds spread across five hubs in Takapuna and Devonport.

The electric vehicles cost the driver an unlocking fee of $2 and then a usage charge of 25c per minute.

Kwikli chief executive Rushabh Trivedy said the vehicles would be available in other areas of Auckland between the first and second quarter of 2019.

Expansion to other cities was "definitely on the cards", Trivedy said.

"We're hoping to expand to at least a second city by the time we roll-out to Auckland city."