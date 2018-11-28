The country's best pot-heads are being celebrated at the New Zealand Flower and Garden Show following the Best in Show awards yesterday.

A panel of horticultural industry experts had over 200 exhibits to judge in one day before the show opened to the public today.

Jules Moore from JM Landscapes took the Best in Show title, also claiming the Construction Excellence award.

The Best in Show winners are:

Advertisement

• Best in Show: Jules' Zen Garden - Jules Moore from JM Landscapes

• Horticultural Excellence: Lost and Found - Christian Jenkins of Christian Jenkins Landscape Design

• Construction Excellence: Jules' Zen Garden - Jules Moore from JM Landscapes

• Design Excellence: Lost and Found - Christian Jenkins of Christian Jenkins Landscape Design

• Sustainability Award: Winslow Girls - Christine Mawhinney

• Overall Upcycle: Bushman's Backyard – Hobbiton Movie Set

• Special Feature: Land of the Long White Cloud – Franca Logan

• Retailer of the Year Award: BeeGAP

Overall, 20 gold, 18 silver and 26 bronze awards were handed out, with eight receiving best in show awards.

Garden competition 2018 Overall winner Jules' Zen Garden, by Jules Moore from JM Landscapes. Photo / Supplied

Award-winning designer and convenor of judges Penny Cliffin said the panel had its work cut out for them this year.

"There is no doubt that the calibre of exhibits seen at this year's New Zealand Flower and Garden Show have put New Zealand on the world stage as a Garden Show destination," she said.

Event director Kate Hillier said she was thrilled with the talent which was shining through at the 2018 show.

"The quality of exhibits seen at this year's show reflect the months of hard work, talent and skillset of New Zealand's local and international horticultural community," she said.

"We promised to be bigger and better this year, and our floral and horticultural displays have truly delivered on this.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors to the show over the next five days."

The event is being held at The Trust's Arena from today through until Sunday.

For the second year in a row, visitors will be offered the chance to experience award-winning garden exhibits, feature floral art installations and displays.