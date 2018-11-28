A person has been hit by a train in Lower Hutt, police say.

One person is in a serious condition after the incident, which happened near Epuni Station this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were currently responding to the incident and that initial reports indicate one person is injured.

An ambulance is also on the scene.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson said they arrived on the scene within a few minutes of the collision, and that the patient was in a serious condition.