Parliament's Speaker Trevor Mallard has let the cat out of the bag over one of the precinct's worst-kept secrets.

Speaking in the House today, Mallard mentioned veteran National MP Chris Finlayson's valedictory speech on December 18. A valedictory speech is the last, farewell, speech MPs give in the House before they leave Parliament.

During some interjections during question time, Finlayson made a comment, to which Mallard responded: "Mr Finlayson, you can include that in your valedictory if you want to be in the House on the 18th."

Although Finlayson has not officially announced he is leaving politics, he has made no secret of the fact that he is.

It is understood an announcement will be made shortly.

Finlayson's name came up in a taped conversation between National leader and rogue MP Jami-Lee Ross over which MPs were the "obvious" ones that were leaving.

He said at the time he wasn't in the least offended and had made it clear he was preparing for a return to his previous legal career.

The list MP is a Queens Counsel and has held a number of high-profile portfolios in the previous National Government since he entered Parliament in 2005, including Attorney-General, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister and Justice Minister.