One of two Far North men arrested today in relation to a gun-point robbery at Waipapa Superette tried to escape on horseback before police managed to catch him.

The men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested after police searched homes at Okaihau and nearby Rahiri Settlement early this morning.

Both tried to avoid police with one fleeing on a horse.

They have been charged with a variety of offences including aggravated robbery. Police believe they were also involved in stealing cars and a recent spate of burglaries.

They are due in the Kaikohe District Court tomorrow.

The Waipapa Superette robbery occurred about 4.30pm on November 10 when two men entered the store armed with a rifle or air gun and a hammer.

At the time police said one offender "waved his rifle up and down the aisle" while the other emptied the Lotto till, jumped the counter and emptied the cigarette cabinet. They also stole SPCA and Kidney Kids charity boxes.

Four children were in the shop at time.

The pair fled on State Highway 10 in a car stolen earlier from a locked garage in Okaihau.

Also today, police arrested a 16-year-old Okaihau youth for allegedly acting as the getaway driver for the armed robbery of the Okaihau Liquor Store in September.

He also faces other burglary and vehicle-related charges and will appear in Kaikohe Youth Court tomorrow.

Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston, of Mid North police, said the arrests were the result of several weeks of intensive investigation into the spate of recent offending.

"It's great to see all these crimes solved and the alleged offenders located today. Both of these armed robberies were extremely dangerous events, putting people's lives at risks.



"We've notified the victims of this update and they are pleased and relieved to hear news of the arrests."

"This is another example of the great work shown by police in Northland and demonstrates our commitment to finding those allegedly responsible for dangerous offending like this," Johnston said.

"We want to reassure the community that we take these crimes seriously and our message to any offenders is clear — we will do everything we can to hold you to account over your actions."