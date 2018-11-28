A new food parcel collection hub has opened up in Lower Hutt to help meet the increasing demand for assistance in the region.

There are 13 hubs around the country, and the latest has just opened in the Hutt Valley.

National practice manager for the Salvation Army community ministries, Jono Bell, said they were expecting to support about 17,000 families nationwide this Christmas period.

"We have seen some significant increases in demand for food parcels over the last few weeks in the Hutt Valley area."

Homelessness was one of the main contributors to the rise in demand, he said.

Countdown and The Salvation Army are teaming up for this year's Countdown Food Rescue Christmas Appeal, timed to help the growing number of New Zealand families in need for whom the festive season is particularly stressful.

The Salvation Army's national secretary for welfare services, Major Pamela Waugh, said

demand for food parcels remains at a high, and historically there is always a peak in food

parcel demand over the festive season.

"Each Christmas, thousands of New Zealanders face the fear of being unable to put

Christmas dinner on the table for their families. Last year, we saw a 12 per cent increase in demand, giving out our second highest number of food parcels in a decade. This year is looking to remain at those same high levels," she said.

To kick off the appeal, Countdown stores across the country have donated $500 worth of groceries to their local Salvation Army. Shoppers can also donate food in specially marked trolleys in-store, or online via The Foodbank Project, New Zealand's only online foodbank.

Kiri Hannifin, Countdown's general manager of corporate affairs and sustainability, said the appeal was an easy way to make a meaningful difference this Christmas.

While food essentials for the Christmas period are the number one priority, Countdown is also encouraging customers to donate a few Christmas treats as well, which families would otherwise go without.

"A food parcel can make all the difference for families this Christmas. Every New Zealander deserves to celebrate Christmas without hunger, which is why each donation, no matter how big or small, can make a huge difference to the lives of families in our communities.

What's needed?

• Canned goods e.g. baked beans, tomatoes and soup

• Toiletries e.g. soap, shampoo, moisturiser and beauty essentials

• Pasta and rice

• Sugar, flour and spread

• Tinned fruit, jellies

• Baby food

• Tea, coffee, Milo

• Christmas treats e.g. chocolates, Christmas mince pies, Christmas cakes, sweet

treats