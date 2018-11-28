A truck crash on the Southwestern motorway is causing delays for southbound motorists.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to the scene of a truck crash on Onehunga Mall about 1pm.

The driver was out of the truck and had minor injuries, she said.

The delays are along the northbound off-ramp to Neilson St in Onehunga.

Meanwhile a crash on the Northwestern motorway is also causing delays.

A crash is blocking the right eastbound lane just after Royal Rd and congestion is backed up to Fred Taylor Drive.

NZTA have advised that motorists pass the scene with care and expect delays.

