A truck crash near the Southwestern motorway is causing delays for southbound motorists.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they were called to the scene of a truck crash on Onehunga Mall about 1pm.

The driver was out of the truck and had minor injuries, she said.

The northbound Neilson St off-ramp is now closed to allow the truck to be removed.

UPDATE 2.45PM

The northbound Neilson Street off-ramp is now CLOSED as vehicle recovery takes place. Please detour via the Queenstown Road exit. ^MF https://t.co/O2ojOuOEZz — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 28, 2018

Meanwhile a crash on the Northwestern motorway is also causing serious delays.

A crash around 2.15pm blocked the right eastbound lane just after Royal Rd and congestion was backed up to Fred Taylor Drive.

While the crash was clear at 2.45pm delays are still easing.