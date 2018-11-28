A prominent Kiwi entertainer has admitted a family violence crime.

The man was charged with injuring with intent and was due to go to trial over the incident involving a woman in February.

However, he pleaded guilty yesterday in the North Shore District Court.

The man first appeared in court in June and was granted bail.

Advertisement

At the first court appearance, Paul Wicks QC - the entertainer's lawyer - successfully argued for interim name suppression.

He said his client would suffer extreme hardship if identified because of his job and because he had not yet told his parents or children about the charge.

The suppression orders remain in place and will be reviewed when the man is sentenced next year.