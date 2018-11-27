Czech drug dealer Karel Sroubek is liable to be deported after a firestorm of criticism that embarrassed the Government.

The Immigration NZ review found that Sroubek may be liable for deportation, Immigration Minister Ian Lees-Galloway said today.

The new information included that Sroubek was convicted in the Czech Republic, but Immigration NZ did not know this because Sroubek came to New Zealand under a different name.

Sroubek, now liable for deportation, will have to be deported after finishing his NZ sentence for drug dealing and will not be allowed to return to this country.

He has a right to appeal to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal.

Lees-Galloway said Sroubek claimed that he was in danger if he was deported back to the Czech Republic. He had put weight on Judge Roy Wade, who dismissed Sroubek's conviction on the basis that Sroubek was in danger if he were deported.

Sroubek's original case file included that Sroubek had travelled in and out of New Zealand, but not where he had traveled to.

Evidence that Sroubek returned to the Czech Republic, though in public court documents, was not in the original case file.

Lees-Galloway said he had to weigh the danger to Sroubek if he were deported, against the danger Sroubek presented to the public in New Zealand if he stayed.

He said he gave weight to a letter from Sroubek's wife that painted a picture that Sroubek's risk of reoffending was in the past and he had a low risk of violent offending.

Case history

Lees-Galloway had cancelled Sroubek's deportation liability in September and granted him residency in his real name, even though Sroubek had gang associations and is in prison for smuggling MDMA.

Earlier this month, the minister ordered a review of the decision after a court document noted that Sroubek twice travelled to Europe in 2009, which potentially contradicted the reasons why he was granted residency in the first place.

Sroubek's case has dominated political headlines this month as the National Party has called for Lees-Galloway to be sacked for what they say was an incompetent decision.

Lees-Galloway came under intense pressure after he conceded that he made the decision on Sroubek in 45 minutes and did not read the entire case file.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has stood by her minister throughout the saga, expressing full confidence in him and saying that the process around these cases needed to be improved.

Immigration NZ investigated the case in the previous weeks and handed the case back to the minister at the start of this week.

National MPs have used Question Time this month to reveal that a house that Sroubek claimed a financial interest in was allegedly burgled, that Sroubek had allegedly made threatening phone calls to his estranged wife, and that a man and his family were put into a witness protection programme due to alleged actions by Sroubek - in a court case where he was acquitted.

Sroubek released a statement saying he had nothing to do with the alleged burglary, and that the key witness in the trial that involved the witness protection programme was discredited.

Sroubek's mother Mila Sroubkova has came out in support of her son, telling Radio NZ's Checkpoint that her son was not a gangster and pleading to Lees-Galloway to give her son one final chance.

She also confirmed that Sroubek travelled to the Czech Republic in 2009 for one night, leaving after his family told him to go for his own safety.

Timeline

2003: Karel Sroubek flees Czech Republic as witness to a murder. Enters New Zealand with false passport in name of Jan Antolik. Later gains residency and represents his new country as a kickboxer.

2009: True identity discovered when Czech police contact their counterparts in NZ.

2010: Arrested with two Hells Angels gang members on aggravated robbery and blackmail charges. Acquitted on all charges.

2011: Jury finds him guilty of using false passport and giving false details to Immigration officials. Arrested soon after as part of Operation Ark, a covert investigation into Ecstasy-like pills.

2012: Judge discharges him without conviction on false identity charges so Antolik is not automatically deported.

2014: Convicted of manufacturing Class-C drug from Operation Ark arrest. Conviction overturned but Crown abandons second trial. A few months later, arrested importing 5kg of MDMA, a Class-B controlled drug, used in Ecstasy.

2016: Convicted of importing MDMA and jailed for five years and nine months, but identity kept secret by sentencing judge.

2017: Name suppression lifted.

2018, Sept 17: Parole Board declines early release.

Sept 19: Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway cancels Sroubek's deportation, grants resident visa in his real name with conditions.

Oct 26: Sroubek claims financial interest in $2.3 million Remuera property, which is allegedly burgled a few days later.

Nov 1: Lees-Galloway says he did not know of court documents showing Sroubek had returned to Europe in 2009. Orders Immigration NZ to investigate.

Nov 6: National reveals court documents that show a man and his family were in a witness protection programme because of alleged actions by Sroubek and two other men with connections to the Hells Angels.

Nov 8: National alleges during Question Time that Sroubek made a threatening phone call to his estranged wife on May 3.

Nov 8: Sroubek releases statement saying he had nothing to with the alleged house burglary, and was acquitted in the trial that involved the witness protection programme.



Nov 8: Pressure intensifies on Lees-Galloway after he concedes he didn't read the entire Sroubek case file and made his decision in under an hour. National calls for his resignation.

Nov 9: Jacinda Ardern continues to have confidence in Lees-Galloway, but wants the process around deciding these cases improved.

Nov 13: Sroubek's mother Mila Sroubkova tells Radio NZ's Checkpoint that her son is not a gangster, and fears for his safety if deported are very real.

Nov 27: Jacinda Ardern says Lees-Galloway's job is safe and expects to release a decision on Sroubek imminently.