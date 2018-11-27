Police are investigating the sudden death of a 65-year-old man in Northland after his body was discovered in the Wairoa River this morning.

The death has been reported to the coroner and police could not release the man's name until his family had been advised.

An autopsy would be conducted to assist the coroner in determining the cause of death, police said.

The man's body was found after what police call a "boating incident".

Advertisement

A member of the public had reported to police someone had gone missing in the Wairoa River, also known as the Ruawai River, earlier this morning, a police spokeswoman said.

Both police and Fire Emergency New Zealand attended the callout around 7am.