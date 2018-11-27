Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted in her home at an address in Takapau on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the woman had entered her house on Charles St at about 10.30am to find an unknown man inside.

She had left the address less than ten minutes prior.

"The man attempted to flee the address and a short scuffle ensued, resulting in the woman being assaulted.

"During the attack she managed to strike the man in his face which is likely to have caused bruising or swelling."

The man is described as Maori or Pacific Islander, of solid build with short shaven hair and was wearing running clothes.

The woman is being supported by her friends and family and Victim Support.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in Charles Street or the surrounding area are urged to contact Hastings Police on (06) 873 0500, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.