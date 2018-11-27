One person has died following a crash on State Highway 1 at Koromiko, near Picton.

Police said the crash, which involved two vehicles, occurred 13km south of Picton at about 9.30am today.

No other injuries were reported.

The person died at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

There is no further information at this stage.

The latest death follows a grisly weekend on NZ roads in which two people died and dozens were injured.

The national road toll so far this year stood at 343 yesterday (Nov 27), slightly up from 338 at the same time last year.

The total of 378 road deaths by the end of last year was the highest annual road toll for eight years.