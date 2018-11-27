Child sex offender and youth worker Devonte Mulitalo expressed "extreme remorse" in court - but hours later a video emerged showing him dancing and celebrating avoiding a prison term.

A video of Mulitalo - now registered as a child sex offender - was reportedly posted on Instagram hours after his sentencing in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

The video shows the 23-year-old Glen Innes man dancing with a male friend as others watch on.

Devonte Mulitalo was sentenced to home detention after sexually grooming and abusing a 12-year-old girl. He was a supervisor at Youth Town and the victim was under his watch at the time.

Music and laughter can be heard in the background.

A source said the video was published on Monday night.

The Herald is seeking comment from the relative and Mulitalo via his lawyer Panama Le'au'anae.

Mulitalo was sentenced to 11 months home detention for his "gross" offending against a 12-year-old girl placed under his supervision at an after-school care programme.

Judge Mary-Beth Sharp said he sent the girl graphic photos and videos of his penis and coerced her into performing sexual acts on him at a shed at an Auckland Youth Town centre.

A petition has been launched calling for an Auckland youth worker who groomed and sexually abused a young girl in his care to go to prison.

At sentencing Mulitalo's lawyer said the offending was "profound" and his client had expressed "extreme" remorse.

He also wrote a letter of apology to his victim conveying that remorse.

After sentencing a photograph emerged of Mulitalo dressed as a prisoner at Halloween.

The photograph was posted to his own Instagram page and the caption referred to his upcoming sentencing, where an indication had been given he would receive home detention instead of going to jail.

"When y'all thought I was going in but then the game changed. #Wegood #Halloween2018, he wrote.

He included an emoji depicting someone giving the finger.

The Herald is also seeking comment from the Crown on the photograph and video.

Yesterday it was revealed a petition had been launched calling for Mulitalo to be resentenced to prison.

That petition now has now been signed by almost 8000 people.