Emergency services are responding to reports of a missing person in the Wairoa River at Ruawai, Northland.

Police and Fire Emergency New Zealand are currently on scene on Ruawai Wharf Rd, Ruawai.

A member of the public had reported to police someone had gone missing in the Wairoa River, also known as the Ruawai River, earlier this morning, a spokeswoman said.

More to come.