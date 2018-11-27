Health warnings have been issued for both Lake Okaro and Lake Rotoehu.

Toi Te Ora Public Health Organisation has issued the warning because of the presence of blooms of potentially toxic blue-green algae.

Chief medical officer of health Dr Neil de Wet said contact with water affected by blooms of blue-green algae can cause asthma and hay fever attacks in some individuals. Contact can also cause skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

"The health warnings mean that people should avoid any activity which involves contact with the water in Lake Okaro or Lake Rotoehu," de Wet said.

Advertisement

It is advisable not to paddle, wade, swim, or participate in any recreational activity that might involve any direct contact with the lake water.

Algae may also accumulate and form scum collections along the shoreline of the lakes. It is especially important that parents ensure that children avoid contact with both the water and any algal scum along the shoreline as this may be toxic.

It is also advisable to keep pets and livestock out of the water and off the shoreline.

Signage will be erected at both Lake Okaro and Lake Rotoehu advising potential lake users about the algal blooms.

The Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes Programme partner Bay of Plenty Regional Council takes water samples from 13 key locations across the Rotorua lakes each year to check for blue-green algae while working to improve the water quality of the Te Arawa Lakes. These monitoring sites include Lakes Okaro, Rotoehu, Rotorua, Rotoiti and Tarawera. For more information head to www.rotorualakes.co.nz.

Up-to-date information on this health warning and others for the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts is available through:

• Phone: 0800 221 555

• Website: www.toiteora.govt.nz/health_warnings

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/toiteora

• Twitter: www.twitter.com/toiteora

• Email alerts for subscribers: www.toiteora.govt.nz/alert