Whangarei emergency services are responding to a serious collision between two cars on State Highway 1 near Puwera.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald the northbound lane of SH1 is blocked and two people have moderate injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John are also attending the incident, emergency services receiving a call around 8.30pm.

A spokesman for Fenz said they are still on scene and proving scene protection. He said no one was trapped in the incident.

Advertisement

The police spokeswoman said traffic management is being put in place.