The man who was killed following an armed offenders callout to Darfield on Sunday evening was believed to have recently split from his wife.

Stuff understands Donald Ineson had recently separated from his wife but continued to live with her and their children at the family home.

The 56-year-old gunman terrorised his family during the incident, discharging a firearm at the property with his family inside.

Police arrived shortly after 4pm to the Bangor Rd property and Ineson sped out of the property and drove directly towards two police officers.

A policeman was struck by Ineson and seriously injured, requiring surgery from hospital.

Ineson started to drive away from the scene before turning around and driving towards the officers again but the car rolled to a stop.

He was found dead in the driver's seat of the car but it is unclear if he was shot and killed by police or himself.

A post mortem was completed today, Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said.

He said the results would not be released until the final post mortem report was received from the pathologist and this would take some time.

"The officer injured in the incident was operated on yesterday and is in good spirits.

"He was visited today by the Commissioner of Police and he is continuing to be supported by his family and colleagues," Price said.

Police thanked the Darfield community for their ongoing support.

Price said the tragic event was an isolated incident and police would like to reassure the community that they were committed to ensuring everyone in the community could be safe and feel safe.

"We understand this has been a traumatic incident that has impacted many and we are committed to working together to support the community through this."