Raglan freedom campers have been taken for a ride by fake council officers claiming to sell them a so-called camping pass or permit.

Waikato District Council is warning campers to keep their money firmly in their pockets as there is no such thing as a camping pass or permit to freedom camp.

So far six attempts to rip-off freedom campers in Raglan have been reported to Raglan Police and in a number of the cases the holidaymakers have coughed it up, thinking they were doing the right thing.

The council found out about the scam when an enforcement officer approached freedom campers parked up at Wainui Reserve to let them know they were parked in a prohibited area.

The campers looked shocked and produced a so-called permit they had paid $50 for. They had been approached by two women the night before selling them the permit, which they claimed was a discounted rate down from $250.

WDC monitoring team leader Craig Birkett said council enforcement officers always carried identification and if campers were unsure of their identities they should ask to see it.

"Council will not ask you for money, however if you are camping in a prohibited area you will be given an infringement notice."

Campers approached by people claiming to contact staff but who do not have identification are urged to contact Police.