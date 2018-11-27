The police officer seriously injured when he was run over in the Darfield shooting incident has been operated on and is in "good spirits", police say.

The investigation into Sunday's shooting, where a 56-year-old gunman died after terrorising occupants of a Darfield house, is ongoing, Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price said.

Police have said they were not certain if the gunman shot himself or died from a police bullet.

A post mortem on the gunman was completed today, Price said.

He said the results would not be released until the final post mortem report was received from the pathologist and this would take some time.

"The officer injured in the incident was operated on yesterday and is in good spirits.

"He was visited today by the Commissioner of Police and he is continuing to be supported by his family and colleagues," Price said.

Police thanked the Darfield community for their ongoing support.

Price said the tragic event was an isolated incident and police would like to reassure the community that they were committed to ensuring everyone in the community could be safe and feel safe.

"We understand this has been a traumatic incident that has impacted many and we are committed to working together to support the community through this."