Emergency services responding to a serious crash near Levin have closed State Highway 1.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald one person had critical injuries after the crash and three others were in a serious condition.

She said the two-car crash happened near the intersection of SH1 and Mcleavy Rd at 4.50pm.

Meanwhile, NZ Transport Agency said the highway has been closed as a result of the crash and a detour is in place.

The road is closed between the intersections with Vista Rd and Mcleavy Rd.