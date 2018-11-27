One person has been killed in a serious crash south of Levin this evening.

A police spokesperson confirmed one person had died in the crash which closed State Highway 1 between Mcleavy Rd and Vista Rd.

Two other people have been transported to hospital by helicopter, one with critical injuries.

One person died in the crash and two more have been taken to hospital. Photo / Janine Baalbergen

A bystander said there were two dogs in a vehicle involved in the crash and believed they had died.

"Diversions are in place but motorists should expect significant delays and avoid the area if possible," the spokesperson said.

Motorists are asked by the NZ Transport Agency to follow directions of emergency services on the scene and allow extra time.

The crash occurred on SH1 near the intersection of Mcleavy Rd around 4.50pm.